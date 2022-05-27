HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Hess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hess by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

HES stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.67. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

