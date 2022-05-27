HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,118 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $61,586,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $53,963,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,183,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,293,698 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1,522.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 771,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 724,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 2.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.