HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.