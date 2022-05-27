HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145,865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Shares of REXR opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.44 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.