HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 115 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $120,708,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,772,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $262.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.45 and a 200 day moving average of $313.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.