HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 12,694 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 97.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $21.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.