HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kirby by 108.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 29.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $35,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,857 shares of company stock valued at $562,955. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.