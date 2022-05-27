HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 36,117 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

