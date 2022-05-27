HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,191 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

