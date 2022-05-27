HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,561 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

