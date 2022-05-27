HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $2,471,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $637,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $557.53 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.84 and a 200 day moving average of $533.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

