HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.96 per share, with a total value of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,303 in the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.