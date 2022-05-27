HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Big Sky Growth Partners worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSKY. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth about $14,589,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners during the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,335,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $6,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

BSKY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies.

