HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF alerts:

OVB stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.