HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Green Dot worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

