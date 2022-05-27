HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 73,297 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

