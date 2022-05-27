HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEO stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

