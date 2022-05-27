HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 195,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 88,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 105.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 163,636 shares in the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XXII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

