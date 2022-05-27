HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Gladstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLEE. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,367,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,166,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLEE opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

