HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,359,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

VMEO opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

