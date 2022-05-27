HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.83) to €65.00 ($69.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

