HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.48% of TeraWulf as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WULF. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $12,340,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 317,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 654,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 396,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,076,428.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 over the last 90 days. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WULF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

