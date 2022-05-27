HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,777,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

