HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,863. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.02.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

