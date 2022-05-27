HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,535 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,535 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Alphatec worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

