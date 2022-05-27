HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

HUBS stock opened at $335.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -244.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.82. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

