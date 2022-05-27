Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Cut by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,144 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

