Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Ingevity by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 596,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

