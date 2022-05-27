Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $465.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.40.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.02. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.