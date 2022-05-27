Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $476.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Oppenheimer to $476.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.42 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.02.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,786,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,232,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

