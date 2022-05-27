Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of EWSC opened at $73.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95.

