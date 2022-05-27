Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Itron worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $51.04 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,561 shares of company stock valued at $126,160 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

