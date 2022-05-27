JMP Securities Lowers Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) to Market Perform

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.53 million, a P/E ratio of -203.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

