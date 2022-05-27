John F. Mccool Sells 7,621 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.