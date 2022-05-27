KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 35.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

