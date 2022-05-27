Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,066,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,509,000 after purchasing an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,688,000 after purchasing an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

