Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Laredo Petroleum worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

