Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

