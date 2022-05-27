Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,394 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lument Finance Trust worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Peter Flynn purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $147,490 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.