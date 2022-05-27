Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

