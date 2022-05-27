Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

