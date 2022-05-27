Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neenah by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neenah by 65.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 95,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP opened at $38.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $649.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $56.86.

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Neenah’s payout ratio is -115.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

