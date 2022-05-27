Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nevro were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVRO opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

