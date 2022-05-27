NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $90.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.