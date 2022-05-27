Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

JWN opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

