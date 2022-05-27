Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Forestar Group worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forestar Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

