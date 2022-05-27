Northern Trust Corp Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -224.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

