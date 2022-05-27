NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $246,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.