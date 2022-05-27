ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,139,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,670,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 745,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of OGS opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

