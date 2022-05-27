ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after buying an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

